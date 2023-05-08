Man with knife cuts Chicago Police officer in arm and head

Man with knife cuts Chicago Police officer in arm and head

Man with knife cuts Chicago Police officer in arm and head

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is injured after being cut in the arm and head by a man with a knife in the Woodlawn neighborhood Sunday.

It happened near 61st and Vernon.

Police say they approached the offender after he was seen in a home attmepting to take items from inside.

The officer was listed in good condition Sunday.

A suspect was placed into custody and charges are pending.