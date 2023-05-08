Watch CBS News
Man with knife cuts Chicago Police officer in arm and head

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is injured after being cut in the arm and head by a man with a knife in the Woodlawn neighborhood Sunday. 

It happened near 61st and Vernon. 

Police say they approached the offender after he was seen in a home attmepting to take items from inside. 

The officer was listed in good condition Sunday. 

A suspect was placed into custody and charges are pending. 

