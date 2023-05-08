Man with knife cuts Chicago Police officer in arm and head
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is injured after being cut in the arm and head by a man with a knife in the Woodlawn neighborhood Sunday.
It happened near 61st and Vernon.
Police say they approached the offender after he was seen in a home attmepting to take items from inside.
The officer was listed in good condition Sunday.
A suspect was placed into custody and charges are pending.
