Chicago police officer stabbed while arresting suspect in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was stabbed while arresting a suspect late Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said, around 11 p.m. Monday, officers were flagged down by a man who had been stabbed in the 1500 block of East 75th Street.

While trying to arrest the man suspected of stabbing the victim, an officer was stabbed in the arm. Police used a Taser on the suspect while taking him into custody.

The officer was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Former Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio said the attack is particularly unsettling, coming one week after CPD Officer Enrique Martinez was shot and killed during a traffic stop in East Chatham.

"Somebody who is that violent – to shoot at police officers, in the case of Officer Martinez, or attack a police officer with a knife as we saw last night – they've really got no respect for anybody at that point; no fear of accountability," he said.

The officer who was stabbed was taken to the hospital in good condition, but Riccio said this situation easily could have gone south.

"Even things that seem very routine escalate very quickly. So officers need to be vigilant. They need to be careful, look out for one another, and the department's going through a mourning process right now. It's a tough thing," he said.

Having served with the Chicago Police Department for 34 years before he retired, Riccio said he knows exactly what officers are going through right now, mourning the death of an officer on duty.