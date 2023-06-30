Chicago Police officer lauded for saving woman in water off North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was hailed as a hero Thursday night, after saving a woman from drowning in Lake Michigan.

Just before 6 a.m., someone called about a person in the water near East LaSalle Drive and the North Avenue Beach.

Officer Joanna Tys jumped into the water with an emergency life raft, and rescued the 26-year-old woman.

"At one point, I finally saw her, and she's like, 'Please help me, please help me!'" said Officer Tys. "I approached her. I like reached out my hand towards her, and I wrapped my arm around her – and for a second, she went under the water, but I was able to pick her up and hold onto her, and I told her: 'Please stay calm – that way I can stay calm and everything will be OK. The boat is on their way.'"

The Fire Department boat then pulled them both out of the lake.

The woman who had been in the water was taken to the hospital, where she is expected to recover.