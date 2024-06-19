Watch CBS News
Chicago Police officer hit by car while trying to arrest man on South Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An officer was hit by a car while trying to arrest a man in the Woodlawn neighborhood Wednesday night.

At 8:40 p.m., officers were called for a disturbance in the 6400 block of South Ingleside Avenue, and they approached a man in a vehicle suspected of being an offender in the disturbance.

An officer tried to take the man into custody, but he drove away and hit the officer with his car, police said.

After a short pursuit, the man was arrested and a gun was recovered, police said.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for observation, police said.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 10:20 PM CDT

