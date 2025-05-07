Man shot by off-duty CPD officer during domestic incident in Roseland charged

Off-duty officer shoots man during domestic disturbance in Roseland, police say

A man who was shot by an off-duty Chicago police officer during a domestic incident in the Roseland neighborhood has been charged, police said.

The Chicago Police Department said Martese Hudson, 42, was charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault and domestic battery.

On Monday, just after 3 a.m., the Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed they were investigating a shooting involving a Chicago police officer in the 10600 block of South LaSalle.

According to CPD, officers responded to a domestic disturbance. Police said an off-duty officer was in the basement at the time and came upstairs during the disturbance, during which he opened fire, striking a man and critically injuring him.

Chicago police said they identified Hudson as the suspect who allegedly battered a 41-year-old woman and threatened two other victims at gunpoint.

Hudson was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds and taken into custody.

He is expected to appear in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.

The officer remains on administrative duty as an investigation by COPA continues.