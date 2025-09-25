Chicago police issue new alert about robbers ripping way gold chains downtown

Chicago police issued a new community alert Thursday about a roving group of robbers who have been forcibly taking people's gold chains in the downtown area.

The robberies happened at night and during the day alike. The victims were targeted in Grant Park, the heart of the Loop, along Wacker Drive, and in one instance on the Magnificent Mile.

In each incident, the robbers targeted lone victims and ripped away the gold chains or necklaces, police said.

Police have warned of the robbery pattern before, and have since added more robberies to the pattern.

The complete list of robberies now connected to the pattern is as follows:

Friday, Aug. 1, at 9:30 p.m., on Columbus Drive north of Roosevelt Road in Grant Park.

Saturday, Aug. 2, at 9:45 p.m., on Balbo Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive in Grant Park.

Monday, Aug. 11, at 3:44 p.m., on Columbus Drive south of Jackson Drive in Grant Park.

Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 5:25 p.m., on Wacker Drive east of Columbus Drive in the Lakeshore East area.

Friday, Aug. 22, at 8:43 a.m., in the first block of East Wacker Drive downtown.

Friday, Aug. 22, at 8:48 a.m., again in the first block of East Wacker Drive downtown.

Friday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m., in the 200 block of East Roosevelt Road in Grant Park.

Friday, Aug. 29, at 4:12 p.m., on East Wacker Drive downtown.

Saturday, Sept. 6, at 10:20 a.m., in the 200 block of North Clark Street downtown.

Friday, Sept. 12, at 3:30 p.m., in the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the east edge of Millennium Park.

Thursday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m., in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue on the Magnificent Mile.

Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 4:25 p.m., on Wacker Drive east of State Street downtown.

The robbers are described as one to four men and women between the ages of 20 and 40, or one man wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information should call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-3-036A