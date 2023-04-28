Watch CBS News
Chicago Police Memorial Foundation honoring four fallen officers

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A new plaque will be unveiled Friday afternoon in Gold Star Families Memorial and Park. 

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation is honoring four fallen officers by adding their names to the memorial wall.  

Officers James Svec and Jose Huerta and Detective Joseph Tripoli died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Officer Andres Mauricio Vasquez lasso was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call of a man with a gun in the gage park neighborhood.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 9:19 AM

