Chicago police looking for officer impersonator with badge, gun

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are warning residents of a police impersonator reported throughout the city.

Police said the man dresses like an officer and even flashes a badge and gun, but is an impersonator.

The alleged police impersonator has been reported three times in different locations including the Mag Mile, the Shedd Aquarium and at a home in West Roseland.

The suspect was first reportedly seen on August 29 at night at a home on South Wallace.

On September 1, he was at the Shedd Aquarium-and Monday early morning police said he was reported on Roosevelt Road either at Fox Brothers custom tailors or the Chicago Uniform Company

Police said the suspect shows up dressed as an officer or sergeant and flashes a badge, trying to get inside

Police say he is armed with a hand gun.

It is not clear if the man is committing other crimes aside from impersonating an officer or if the incidents are connected.

If you see a person in police uniform, call 9-1-1 and report their car and license plate information.