Chicago police search for car involved in hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for help finding the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash from last month.

Police said the driver of a gray two-door Chevy Cobalt hit and seriously injured a 65-year-old man at 3:42 a.m. back on December 22nd of last year.

The car had Illinois license plate EG-80292.

The crash happened at 94th and State in the Chatham neighborhood.

The Chevy Cobalt was last seen heading westbound on 95th Street passing South Lafayette.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 5:15 PM CST

