Chicago police search for car involved in hit-and-run

Have you seen this car? It was involved in a hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for help finding the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash from last month.

Police said the driver of a gray two-door Chevy Cobalt hit and seriously injured a 65-year-old man at 3:42 a.m. back on December 22nd of last year.

The car had Illinois license plate EG-80292.

The crash happened at 94th and State in the Chatham neighborhood.

The Chevy Cobalt was last seen heading westbound on 95th Street passing South Lafayette.