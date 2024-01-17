Chicago police search for car involved in hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for help finding the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash from last month.
Police said the driver of a gray two-door Chevy Cobalt hit and seriously injured a 65-year-old man at 3:42 a.m. back on December 22nd of last year.
The car had Illinois license plate EG-80292.
The crash happened at 94th and State in the Chatham neighborhood.
The Chevy Cobalt was last seen heading westbound on 95th Street passing South Lafayette.
