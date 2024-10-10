2 in custody after burglary, police pursuit on Chicago's Eisenhower Expressway

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) — Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning following a burglary and police pursuit that began in Elmhurst and ended in Oak Park.

A spokesperson for the City of Elmhurst said just before 5 a.m., an Elmhurst police officer interrupted a burglary at a liquor store near North and West Avenues.

The suspects fled in two separate cars, a white Dodge Challenger and an Alpha Romeo, during which the Romeo hit an Elmhurst police squad car. The officer inside the struck squad car was not hurt.

Elmhurst and assisting agencies pursued the Alpha Romeo on I-290 to Austin Avenue, where the car came to a stop. Two suspects were taken into custody at the Elmhurst Police Department.

The Dodge Challenger was last seen fleeing on I-290.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.