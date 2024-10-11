2 Chicago men charged with burglary, fleeing police from Elmhurst to Oak Park

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS)—Two men were charged after a burglary at a liquor store in Elmhurst led to a police chase that ended in Oak Park Thursday morning, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced.



Michael Harris, 19, and Antwan Ford, 22, each appeared in court Friday morning. They were charged with one count of burglary, one count of criminal damage to government-supported property, and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Harris was also charged with an additional count of aggravated fleeing and eluding as well as one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and multiple misdemeanor offenses, including leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road and no valid driver's license.

A judge granted the State's motion to deny pre-trial release.

On Thursday, just before 5 a.m., Elmhurst police officers on patrol near Corner Cottage Liquors at 526 W. North Ave. in Elmhurst saw a red Alfa Romeo Stelvio and white Dodge Challenger backed into the front parking stall of the closed business with the trunks open. Three individuals were also seen standing outside the vehicles wearing black face masks and hoodies.

When the officers approached, they entered both vehicles and fled the area, the office said.

Officers were unable to follow the Challenger but began pursuit of the Romeo driven by Harris with Ford as a passenger onto North Avenue. During the pursuit, the officer's vehicle was able to get ahead of the Alfa Romeo and attempted to slow it down, at which time the Alfa Romeo rear-ended the officers' squad car. The Romeo then drove into oncoming traffic to escape.

Officers continued pursuing Harris onto I-290, where he reached speeds of 115 mph. They terminated the pursuit out of safety concerns.

Oak Brook and Oak Park Police Department officers helped track the Alfa Romeo to the area of Adams Boulevard and Austin Boulevard in Oak Park, where it became disabled.

Oak Park Police officers arrived at the disabled vehicle and saw the two suspects, later identified as Harris and Ford, exit the vehicle and flee on foot. Both men were arrested. A backpack containing a loaded Glock 26 Gen 5 handgun was located near where Harris was apprehended, according to the office.

Further investigation into the incident indicated the suspects seen in front of the liquor store smashed the glass door of the business, stole eight cartons of cigarettes, and the cash drawer containing approximately $100 in cash. It was also learned that the Romeo was reported stolen out of Chicago last Sunday.

The squad car struck during the pursuit suffered between $6,000 to $8,000 worth of damage.

The next court appearance for Harris and Ford is scheduled for Nov. 4 for arraignment.