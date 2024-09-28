Watch CBS News
Chicago Police hold gun turn-in at St. Sabina Church

By Monique Hampton

/ CBS Chicago

275 guns turned in at Chicago Police event at St. Sabina Church
275 guns turned in at Chicago Police event at St. Sabina Church

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department hosted a gun turn-in event at St. Sabina Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Saturday.

The Gresham (6th) District held the event along with the St. Sabina faith community at the church, at 1210 W. 78th Pl.

Police said the goal of the "no questions asked" gun turn-in is to get more guns off the streets.

Participants got a $100 Visa gift card in exchange for their guns, and $10 for a BB gun, air gun, or replica gun. Police also accepted any bullets and gun parts.

At least 275 guns were turned in at the event. All weapons turned in were destroyed.

