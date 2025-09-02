Chicago police district councils want to move responsibility for 911 calls from parking away from CPD

Group wants to move responsibility for 911 calls about parking away from CPD

Chicago police currently respond to tens of thousands of parking violation calls each year, but one group would like to see that change.

The group is calling for a pilot program designed to test the feasibility of moving 911 calls about parking from police to other city employees.

Chicago parking problems famously drive people crazy. As it is, the Chicago Police Department is tasked with following up on tens of thousands of complaints each year.

Looking at the data, leaders from the 8th and 19th Police District Councils are asking the city to instead hand that enforcement over to the city's Department of Finance, where there are already staff issuing parking violations.

They want a pilot program with eight new staff in each police district for at least a year to see how it could go.

"One of the things we do not want to do is disrupt the current system, so this new pilot program that we are proposing is an augmented to the current system — with the Department of Finance hiring additional parking enforcement, agents which we are dubbing 'rapid response enforcement agents,'" said 19th Police District Council member Maurilio Garcia.

According to city data, the city has regularly received more than 90,000 calls to 911 about parking. Last year, that number topped 100,000, and this year, they have totaled 66,000 — with a yearly average of 1.2 million 911 calls.

Citywide, parking complaints amount to about 7%to 8% of all 911 calls.

The group hopes to bring their plan to the Chicago City Council's Public Safety Committee on Wednesday morning.