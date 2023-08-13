Watch CBS News
Deadline for Mayor Brandon Johnson to choose new Chicago Police superintendent approaching

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago could find out who will take over its police department Sunday. 

It's the deadline for Mayor Brandon Johnson to pick the next police superintendent. 

Three finalists were suggested by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability. 

The mayor can pick one of the three finalists or call for a new search. 

First published on August 12, 2023 / 9:15 PM

