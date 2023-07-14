Commission announces 3 finalists for next Chicago police superintendent

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago is one step closer to getting a more permanent leader of its police department.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry was at Kennedy-King College, where the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability voted to decide which three candidates were the finalists to be the next Chicago police superintendent.

The three finalists are Shon Barnes, the police chief in Madison, Wisconsin; Angel Novalez, CPD chief of constitutional policing and reform; and CPD Deputy Chief Larry Snelling.

Barnes has been the police chief in Madison since February of 2021. He was previously the director of training and professional development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) in Chicago from 2017 to 2020, according to his biography.

After holding seven community forums over four months, the commission was ready to winnow the field down to the top three picks on Thursday.

Since the search got underway, a total of 54 people expressed interest in running the CPD. The commission had 120 days by law to present its picks to Mayor Brandon Johnson and that'll happen with a day to spare.

Over the past few months, residents were involved in voicing their opinions about what they wanted to see in the next police superintendent. The president of the commission told CBS 2 they took those concerns to heart and explained just how wide of a pool of applicants expanded.

"Six were major chiefs or have experience as s major chief in other cities," said Anthony Driver. "Eight have experience as chief of police in smaller cities, 23 are affiliated with Chicago Police Department. We had a diverse group of folks that represented about 12 states. We even had one person from another country."

Johnson has 30 days to pick from one of the three finalists or tell the commission to keep looking.