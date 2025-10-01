Chicago police conducting death investigation after 90-year-old woman's body pulled from McKinley Park lagoon

Chicago police have launched a death investigation after the body of a 90-year-old woman was pulled from a lagoon in McKinley Park on Wednesday morning.

Police said the elderly woman was found unresponsive in the water in the 2200 block of West Pershing Road just before 7 a.m. A marine unit pulled her body from the water and she was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been officially identified.

The park was blocked off by several officers during the recovery operation.

Ald. Julia Ramirez, who represents the 12th Ward which encompasses where the woman was found, said just 48 hours earlier posts were circulating on social media about a 90-year-old woman missing from the 1900 block of West 34th Street.

"We started seeing in multiple neighborhood chats the photo of her," she said. "Folks were on the lookout and we've actually seen it pretty widely spread in the neighborhood."

It's unclear if the missing woman is the same person who was found in the lagoon.

"Overall it's just a sad situation regardless," Ramirez said. "I'm just hoping that the family gets the answers of what happens to them."

It's unclear if any foul play was involved in the elderly woman's death. Police said this remains a death investigation pending autopsy results.