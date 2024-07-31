Chicago Police to announce charges in shooting that killed off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy

Vigil held for Cook County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Charges will be announced Thursday in the shooting that killed a Cook County sheriff's deputy while he was off duty this week.

Meanwhile, a vigil was held Wednesday night for the deputy, Rafael Wordlaw, who was just days shy of what would have been his 32nd birthday when his life was taken.

The vigil made clear that Wordlaw was loved by many. Messages of condolence came from his family, friends, and fellow deputies—and from other law enforcement agencies across the area.

All of them praised Wordlaw for his service, and the impact he had on those who knew him.

Worldaw's family said his calling was always to serve and protect.

"He was very protective. He was protective over me. He was protective over his sister and all his family. He loved us," said the deputy's sister, Kendal Wordlaw, "and being his baby sister, I always felt protected."

As a Cook County Sheriff's Deputy, Wordlaw got to protect people on the job too.

"Rafael, I can say, was a very, very humble, humble spirit," said Wordlaw's aunt, Rosie Henry.

But it was while he was off duty that Wordlaw was killed in a gun battle following an attempted robbery at a gas station in the West Woodlawn neighborhood this week.

Police said just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wordalw was pumping gas at the Clark service station in the 500 block of East 67th Street, when another man approached and pulled out a handgun.

An exchange of gunfire between Wordlaw and the suspect followed. Wordlaw was shot in the chest, and drove wounded for a half a mile before his car hit a pole.

He later died.

"It's a tragedy," said Kendal Wordlaw. "You know, that was my only brother—my big brother."

A day after the shooting and just shy of his 32nd birthday, Wordlaw's loved ones gathered Wednesday night to remember him with a balloon release.

"He loved everybody. He was a good man," said Wordlaw's sister, Francesca Wordlaw. "He graduated and went through the academy, and followed his dreams. I'm so proud of him."

It was at the vigil that Wordlaw's family learned from news reporters that Chicago Police had taken a person of interest into custody.

"Thank you for telling me that," said Henry, "and that when I go to bed tonight, guess what—I can go to bed in peace."

To Wordlaw's family, the apprehension of a person of interest is one step closer to bringing justice for a man they said only wanted to inspire peace in everyone he met.

"I know justice will be served," said Kendal Wordlaw. "God is on our side."

Police said the suspect who shot Wordlaw took off running from the scene. Charges against the suspect will be announced at a Chicago Police news conference Thursday at 9:45 a.m.

Police Supt. Larry Snelling, Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and State's Attorney Kim Foxx, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Chicago Field Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon will be in attendance to make the announcement.