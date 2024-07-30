Off-duty Cook County Sheriff's Deputy dies after shootout at gas station on Chicago's South Side

Off-duty Cook County Sheriff's Deputy dies after shootout at gas station on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy died after a shootout at a gas station in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police said just before 1:30 a.m., the 31-year-old man was at a gas station, in the 500 block of East 67th Street, when another man approached.

Police said there was an argument before the men exchanged gunfire.

The Cook County deputy was shot in the chest and attempted to leave the scene in his car, but struck a nearby pole. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he died.

The offender fled on foot.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said, "Sheriff's Office staff are with the Deputy's family as well as with the Sheriff's Office team to provide support and resources as they navigate this senseless tragedy."