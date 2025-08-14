Watch CBS News
Chicago piping plover chicks move to 63rd Street Beach

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Michelle Sproat

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's beloved piping plover chicks have flown south — but only south from Cubs fan territory to White Sox fan territory.

The piping plover chicks, El and Bean, can now been seen on the 63rd Street Beach on the shore of Jackson Park. The beach is one of the Shedd Aquarium's longest-running sites for community cleanup and habitat restoration.

Along with the chicks, the 63rd Street Beach is home to other migratory birds, cliff swallows, and even baby turtles.

The piping plover chicks had made their home at Montrose Beach. But on Saturday, Aug. 2, a third piping plover chick, Ferris, was killed by a red-tailed hawk, according to the Chicago Piping Plovers bird monitoring group.

A pair of famous piping plovers named Monty and Rose were the first to nest at Montrose Beach in 71 years when they appeared in 2019.

Monty and Rose were the parents of a male piping plover named Imani. Imani and the female piping plover Sea Rocket are in turn the parents of El and Bean.

