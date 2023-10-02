Chicago city leaders to host community meeting on new temporary migrant shelter in Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders in Chicago's Pilsen community will hold a community meeting Monday to share details of a new temporary migrant shelter set to open there.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Benito Juarez High School.

Migrants are staying at hostels and at Chicago Police stations.

Several buses carrying migrants arrived at the city's Greyhound station late Sunday afternoon.

The city has released the latest numbers on the situation, and as of Sunday, Chicago has received more than 16,500 new migrant arrivals.

More than 9,300 are staying in city shelters. More than 1,800 are awaiting placement in Chicago Police stations, and 575 are at O'Hare International Airport and four at Midway.

Since Aug. 31, 2022, more than 300 buses carrying migrants have arrived in Chicago.