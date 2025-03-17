3 Chicago-area penguins competing in "March of the Penguin Madness" bracket

Three Chicago-area penguins are in the running to be crowned the world's favorite penguin. Here's how you can cheer them on.

Penguin International's "March of the Penguin Madness" is a bracket-style tournament that aims to educate participants on penguin conservation. Out of 100 nominations, 48 penguins were selected to compete.

Brookfield Zoo's Pepe along with Stewart and Pico from the Shedd Aquarium are among the competitors for the top spot.

Pepe, known for his flipper-paddling behavior, celebrated his 13th "hatch day" with the Brookfield Zoo.

Voting is now underway on the Penguin's International website.

The first round of voting is underway.