Chicago parks hosting Christmas tree recycling starting this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to take the Christmas tree down. But don't throw it out, recycle it.

Some suburbs have already started picking up trees.

Chicago starts collecting them Saturday at 26 city parks.

Usually, they're turned into mulch, but they can also be used to fight soil erosion by holding soil or sand in place.

Some areas leave trees on frozen lakes that drop the trees into the water when it thaws so they become a habitat for fish to lay their eggs.

Below is the list of participating parks:

Bessemer Park - 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.

Clark Park - 3400 N. Rockwell St.

Forestry Site - 900 E. 103rd St.

Garfield Park - 100 N. Central Park Ave.

Grant Park - 900 S. Columbus Dr.

Humboldt Park Boathouse - 1369 N. Sacramento Ave

Jackson Park Fieldhouse Parking Lot - off S. Cornell Ave.

Kennedy Park - 2427 W. 113th St.

Kelvyn Park - 4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Lake Meadows Park - 3117 S. Rhodes Ave.

Lincoln Park, Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave. - East side of Cannon Dr.

Mahalia Jackson Park - 8385 S. Birkhoff Ave.

*Margate Park - 4921 N. Marine Dr.

Marquette Park -6700 S. Kedzie Ave.

McKinley Park - 2210 W. Pershing Rd.

Mt. Greenwood Park - 3721 W. 111th St.

North Park Village - 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

Norwood Park - 5800 N Avondale Ave. (Service Yard)

Portage Park - 4100 N. Long Ave.

Riis Park, 6201 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Rowan Park - 11546 S. Avenue L

Sheridan Park - 910 S. Aberdeen St.

Walsh Park - 1722 N. Ashland Ave.

Warren Park - 6601 N. Western Ave.