Chicago Park District's first 'Go Run' community race happening today

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Runners are lacing up their sneakers this morning for the first 'Go Run' community race of the season Saturday morning.

From now through November - you're invited to join in weekly timed 5k and 1-mile races.

The first race is today at Warren Laurence Park at 9 a.m.

This is all run by the Chicago Park District and Chicago Area Runner's Association.

The full schedule is on the Chicago Park District's website

March 4, 2023

