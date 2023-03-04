Chicago Park District's first 'Go Run' community race happening today

First 'Go Run' community races happening today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Runners are lacing up their sneakers this morning for the first 'Go Run' community race of the season Saturday morning.

From now through November - you're invited to join in weekly timed 5k and 1-mile races.

The first race is today at Warren Laurence Park at 9 a.m.

This is all run by the Chicago Park District and Chicago Area Runner's Association.

The full schedule is on the Chicago Park District's website.