Chicago Park District's 'Fitness Week 'runs through first week of January

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If one of your new year's resolutions is to work out more, you can start your journey for free.

It's the beginning of "Fitness Week" with the Chicago Park District.

The goal - to help Chicagoans get active, and not only lose unwanted weight but also boost their mood and mental health.

You can reserve your spot at chicagoparkdistrict.com.

You don't need a membership to use the facilities.

It runs through Jan. 8.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 6:44 AM

