Chicago Park District opens registration for winter activities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, registration is open for your family to participate in winter activities at Chicago parks.

The Chicago Park District opened the sign-up Monday morning for all virtual programs and at parks west of California Avenue.

On Tuesday morning, registration opens for parks east of California Avenue along with gymnastic centers.

The winter session runs from January 8 to March 24.

"In Chicago, it's cold you can't go anywhere. But get out there and stay social. it's great for your long-term health, keep up the social connection you keep yourself, sharp fitness, the mental improvement, and the physical benefits are just countless," said Rebecca Brandtman of the Chicago Park District.

Registration is available on the Chicago Park District's website.

