Chicago Park District hosts annual Veterans Windy City Winter Sports Clinic at McKinley Park

The Chicago Park District welcomed disabled veterans to McKinley Park on Wednesday for the Windy City Winter Sports Clinic.

The free sports clinic was open to all veterans and active-duty personnel, who got the chance to compete in a wide range of events, including snowshoeing, floor hockey, and curling.

It also featured veterans' resources from partner organizations assisting on site.

"This event is open to veterans with physical, visual, and invisible disabilities. We allow individuals to self-identify with whatever category fits them best, but that allows us then to have them come in and then we can provide any adaptive equipment that people might need," Chicago Park District veterans program and event coordinator Ricardo Lara said.

It was the fifth annual Veterans Windy City Winter Sports Clinic hosted by the Park District. The annual event started after organizers were inspired by a similar clinic in Colorado.