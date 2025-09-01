Watch CBS News
Chicago pools closing for season after Labor Day, indoor pools open Tuesday

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Chicago Park District to keep 19 pools open through Labor Day
Chicago Park District to keep 19 pools open through Labor Day 02:04

Chicago Park District pools are set to close after Labor Day on Monday. 

Fifteen Chicago Park District pools will be closing by Sunday. However, 19 others were open through Labor Day due to dangerous heat. 

The Chicago Park District used the Chicago Heat Vulnerability Index to identify pools in the system with a high heat risk. Nine of the 19 pools that stayed open through Labor Day are in communities with high heat risk.

Indoor pools open on Tuesday, and fall aquatics programs begin on September 15. 

A full list of pools can be found on the park district website

