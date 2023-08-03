Chicago Park District hosting Movies in the Park at three locations

Movies in the Park happening at 3 Chicago Park District locations

CHICAGO (CBS) – Break out the popcorn and a lawn chair.

Movies in the Park is happening Thursday at three Chicago Park District locations.

If you feel the need for speed head on over to Sheridan Philip Henry Park in Little Village.

They'll have a showing of "Top Gun: Maverick."

There's also a special treat for Marvel fans, "Thor: Love and Thunder" will be showing at Portage Park.

If you're counting down the days for football season, this movie might hold you over.

"American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story" will air at Piotrowski Park.

Each movie starts at 8:15 p.m.

It's free and fun for the whole family.

For a complete list of films and locations, visit the chicagoparkdistrict.com.