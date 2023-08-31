Watch CBS News
Chicago Park District hosting boxing exhibition in Portage Park

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Park District city-wide boxing showcase moves to Portage Park Thursday night.

The action kicks off at 7 p.m.

It's the second day in a row for the Park District after punches were flying in Daley Plaza on Wednesday.

The events are designed to showcase the Park District's boxing programs.

Boxers from each of the district's 22 gyms showed off their fancy footwork and powerful hooks.

If you want to sign up, there's still time.

The boxing programs begin right after Labor Day.

