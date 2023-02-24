Watch CBS News
Chicago organization cuts up Russian tank armament, sells rings to support Ukrainian families

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Protests and solidary around the world marked the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion to Ukraine on Friday.

From the beginning, the Russian tanks that came flooding into Ukraine when the invasion started have stood a s a symbol of the war.

But a Chicago man is now turning them into a new symbol – one of aid and one of unity.

Alex Zatvor a first-generation Ukrainian-American, and he came up with the idea to help Ukraine by getting one of those tanks, chopping it up, and slling off the parts to raise money for Ukrainian families.

alex-zatvor.jpg
Gate.org

Zatvor, executive director of the Chicago-based nonprofit Gate to Ukraine, spent months along with a team trying unsuccessfully to obtain a tank. But they finally got some assistance from Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, according to a news release.

"Eventually, we were able to get the defense intelligence involved – which is kind of like the CIA in Ukraine – and the CIA chief, his name is Kyrylo Budanov – connected us with a brigade called Kraken, who was super-excited about the project, and they essentially agreed to give us all the tanks that they stopped in eastern Ukraine," Zatvor said. "We took the cannon or the gun of the tank and cut it into these fragments that are kind of like rings, and then engraved some messages on there."

tank-cannon-to-cut-into-fragments.gif
Gate.org

The are now being sold – with 100 percent of proceeds going toward saving Ukrainian lives.

img-0152-scaled.jpg
Gate.org
signal-2023-02-04-123345-003.jpg
Gate.org

"It's just taking something that was meant for evil and turning it into good," Zatvor said.

"There is something very symbolic about taking a brutal instrument of war, a hunk of metal that came to kill Ukrainian families, and recycling it as a way to support those families," Zatvor said in the release.

So far Zatvor has raised about $50,000. He still has the rest of the tank in Ukraine.

When the cannon pieces are gone, he plans to have more parts cut down made into items he can see.

If you want to support Zatvor's organization, follow this link for Gate.org.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 3:48 PM

