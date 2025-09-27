18-year-old man dead, woman injured in shooting on Chicago's North Side

An 18-year-old man died and a woman was injured after a shooting in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood on Friday night.

Chicago police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1200 block of West Sunnyside Avenue and found an 18-year-old man unresponsive on the street just before midnight. Police said he was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officer also found a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was taken to the same hospital where she was listed in good condition.

Police said four guns were recovered from the scene. No further details were released.

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.