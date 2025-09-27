Watch CBS News
18-year-old man dead, woman injured in shooting on Chicago's North Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

Man dead, woman injured in shooting in Uptown
An 18-year-old man died and a woman was injured after a shooting in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood on Friday night. 

Chicago police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1200 block of West Sunnyside Avenue and found an 18-year-old man unresponsive on the street just before midnight. Police said he was found with a gunshot wound to the head. 

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Officer also found a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was taken to the same hospital where she was listed in good condition. 

Police said four guns were recovered from the scene. No further details were released. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

