Death of 17-year-old girl found in Chicago home ruled homicide
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was found unresponsive inside a home in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.
The victim has been identified as Chiyenne Washington. Her cause of death has been ruled a homicide by asphyxia and assault, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
The victim was found unresponsive inside a home in the 1200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue at 1:17 p.m. Saturday, police say.
She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A death investigation is underway.
No arrests have been made.