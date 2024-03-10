Death of 17-year-old girl found in Chicago home ruled homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was found unresponsive inside a home in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

The victim has been identified as Chiyenne Washington. Her cause of death has been ruled a homicide by asphyxia and assault, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The victim was found unresponsive inside a home in the 1200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue at 1:17 p.m. Saturday, police say.

She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A death investigation is underway.

No arrests have been made.