Death of 17-year-old girl found in Chicago home ruled homicide

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was found unresponsive inside a home in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. 

The victim has been identified as Chiyenne Washington. Her cause of death has been ruled a homicide by asphyxia and assault, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. 

The victim was found unresponsive inside a home in the 1200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue at 1:17 p.m. Saturday, police say. 

She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A death investigation is underway. 

No arrests have been made. 

March 10, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

