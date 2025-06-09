Chicago Nation aims for first national championship in United Premier Soccer League

The United Premier Soccer League has a large presence in the area, led by the flagship Chicago Nation.

The amateur soccer club didn't take long to rise in the ranks.

"It's meant a lot. it was a needed thing in the market, so I think a lot of the guys that kinda came before us did a great job paving a pathway, but seemed like a market needed something that was new, something that was different," owner and coach of Chicago Nation Garrett Hayward said.

In 2021, Garrett Hayward brought UPSL soccer to Chicago by establishing the Chicago Nation. A club with players ages 16-25 that provides an opportunity to compete year-round.

"For me it's helping kids. It's allowed us to bridge, I'd say, the amateur game to helping these kids get into professional ranks and also college."

"Gotta give a lot of credit to Garrett. He made this brand what it is right now. Now there's probably five to 10 other teams in the Chicago area in the UPSL league right. When he started the team there wasn't many teams, but now he put a name to the league." Nick Klabjan Center Midfielder.

"Games in this league are pretty competitive, and any team can beat any team, so it's always a dog fight, people come out wanting to win, wanting to prove a point," forward Zakhar Shkidchenko said.

That's because the Nation created a target on their back early on, by reaching two final fours in five years.

"Our first season, we had an undefeated run. Then we went all the way to the National Championship, and actually we ended up losing 1-0, so it was kind of a heartbreaker, but all the guys were like Hey, run it back, and let's do it again. I'm like, guys, you do realize this costs a little money and stuff, but figured out a way to get it done with the help of sponsors."

The Nation is playing well yet again with a mix of new and familiar faces, including Alex Ortiz, who is currently a goalkeeper at Loyola.

"It's a great environment with your teammates, and it's a joy to come in and train with these guys every day. In the summer, it's a great way to stay fit. Consistency is a huge thing for goalkeepers," he said.

Whether they're playing for the love of the game or to keep their skills sharp, the goal for everyone on the team is the same—to win a national championship.

"That's what the goal is every season. We've come really close, twice, but the goal is to get back there this season as well," center midfielder Nick Klabjan said.

"Chicago Nation is a big name in the UPSL at least. It's just very competitive, so we have something to relate on the field and it just makes it very easy to click," defender Samuel Marchi said.

"I just want to continue to make a good pathway and stuff for these young kids that have fought so hard to be a part of something good. Honestly, that's been my only aspiration to make good relationships that will last longer than the soccer stuff," Hayward said.

Commoraderie that around 150 players are experiencing in the young club and counting.