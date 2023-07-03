Chicago, NASCAR to evaluate first-ever Street Race after bad weather, complaints

CHICAGO (CBS) – It was a daring adventure with a thrilling finish, but nothing really went as planned for Chicago's first-ever NASCAR Street Race.

Rain delayed the race and canceled the concerts, and as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, many are asking if will it be back?

The cleanup was well underway in Grant Park on Monday. Some roads were even opened up once again to traffic.

While the roar of those cars was the big draw for some over the weekend, the noise also garnered plenty of complaints.

It was a first in NASCAR's 75-year history: racing through the streets of a city.

"When I say this was a good race, I mean one of the better races of the year," said

An estimated 80% of fans who bought tickets were seeing their first race. Others when to great heights just to catch a glimpse of the speed.

"I thought this was a pretty big gamble by NASCAR because this is something completely novel for them," said Matt Weaver, a motorsports journalist.

Weaver spoke to CBS 2 on his trip back home to North Carolina from covering the race in Chicago.

"We are coming into their backyard. We are closing their streets as an industry and that's kind of annoying so I thought there would be more frustration and criticism," Weaver said. "And that was not the case. The city was so accommodating and welcoming."

Ald. Bill Conway (34th) said he's not quite ready to give NASCAR the green flag for another year of racing.

"As we take a look at this going forward, we are going to have to take a look at the cost-benefit analysis," Conway said. "We did receive some complaints, the noise of the cars and we did hear complaints regarding traffic issues."

Off the course, the rain washed out much of the fanfare, including concerts headlined by The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert.

But in the end, fans still got the racing action they came for.

"I do think even with the historic rain, that people saw what NASCAR is trying to accomplish. They see the value of the concept," Weaver said.

As both the City of Chicago and NASCAR officials evaluate the future of the race, Conway said both sides have an out clause on the existing three-year contract.