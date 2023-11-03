Chicago police search for person, car in connection with Oct. 17 murder

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking the public for help to identify a vehicle and person who might be behind the murder of Darius Teague on Oct. 17 on the Near West Side.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 14th Place, police said.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect and vehicle.

They said the vehicle description resembles a 2000-2006 black GMC Yukon.

Police said the driver came from the area of the Chicago Housing Authority ABLA Homes and returned there.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-747-8730.