Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police search for person, car in connection with Oct. 17 murder

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking the public for help to identify a vehicle and person who might be behind the murder of Darius Teague on Oct. 17 on the Near West Side.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 14th Place, police said.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect and vehicle.

murder-suspect-vehicle.png
Chicago police are asking the public for help to identify a vehicle and person who might be behind the murder of Darius Teague on Oct. 17 on the Near West Side. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 14th Place, police said. Chicago Police Department

They said the vehicle description resembles a 2000-2006 black GMC Yukon.

Police said the driver came from the area of the Chicago Housing Authority ABLA Homes and returned there.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-747-8730.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 6:10 PM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.