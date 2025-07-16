Chicago mother says daughter was bullied and racially harassed at CPS school, and school did nothing

A Chicago mom is suing the Chicago Public Schools — claiming, among other things, that her daughter was the subject of racist bullying, and that administrators failed to tell her.

The claims center around a school on the Far Northwest Side -- Wildwood IB World Magnet School at 6950 N. Hiawatha Ave.

Sherron Hinton said her daughter was a student at Wildwood IB from 2022 through this spring. Her lawsuit with a long list of serious claims, hoping for systemic change.

"The harm she endured wasn't hidden. It was documented," said Hinton. "They saw the signs, they had the reports, and still they did nothing."

In a new lawsuit, mom Sherron Hinton says her daughter, using the pseudonym "Jenny." was the subject of physical, verbal and sexual abuse while one of the few Black students at Wildwood IB from fifth to seventh grade.

"My daughter didn't just fall through cracks — she was placed in them," said Hinton.

The suit names the district and four individuals — the principal, assistant principal, as well as two physical education teachers — saying there was a collection of incidents against Jenny.

"It was discovered that students were calling Jenny the N-word behind her back — using school computer to do that," said attorney Cass Casper of the Disparti Law Group.

The lawsuit created a timeline of bullying incidents — including alleged student messages to Jenny that told her to kill herself, as well as sexual behavior by a staff member.

The result was a PTSD diagnosis and serious suicidal ideations, the lawsuit alleged.

Hinton said when she realized the severity of what was happening, it "broke [her] heart."

Hinton said she holds the system responsible, and is pushing for change.

Specifically, she is demanding that CPS immediately notify parents of any suicidal ideation assessments like the ones her daughter received at school, immediately notify parents of bullying, correct student behavior for those involved in racism or bullying, and establish a separate office for bullying allegations.

Attorneys said these changes could save the district long-term in legal fees.

"The millions of dollars' worth of damages far exceed the cost," said attorney and former Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti, also Disparti Law Group.

A CPS spokesperson said: "Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed to the safety and well-being of our students. The District does not provide comment on pending litigation."

CPS policy states parents or guardians should be notified of bully reports "within one day."

The family is also seeking monetary compensation in the lawsuit.