Chicago police search for missing girls: Talayah Rogers, 3, and Taliayh Rogers, 5

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Chicago police are searching for two missing girls, ages 3 and 5, according to a community alert issued on Saturday.

The alert identified the girls as Talayah Rogers, 3, and Taliayh Rogers, 5, but did not specify where or when they went missing.

missing-rogers-girls.jpg
Chicago Police Department

Talayah is 3 ½ feet tall and 35 pounds, and was last seen wearing purple pants and black Nike gym shoes. She has black hair with braids and red beads.

Taliayh is 4 feet tall and 40 pounds, and was last seen wearing a purple shirt, pink leggings, and black Nike gym shoes. She has black hair with braids and blue beads.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call Area 2 special victims unit detectives at 312-747-8274.

