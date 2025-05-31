Chicago police search for missing girls: Talayah Rogers, 3, and Taliayh Rogers, 5
Chicago police are searching for two missing girls, ages 3 and 5, according to a community alert issued on Saturday.
The alert identified the girls as Talayah Rogers, 3, and Taliayh Rogers, 5, but did not specify where or when they went missing.
Talayah is 3 ½ feet tall and 35 pounds, and was last seen wearing purple pants and black Nike gym shoes. She has black hair with braids and red beads.
Taliayh is 4 feet tall and 40 pounds, and was last seen wearing a purple shirt, pink leggings, and black Nike gym shoes. She has black hair with braids and blue beads.
Anyone who sees them is asked to call Area 2 special victims unit detectives at 312-747-8274.