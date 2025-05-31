Chicago police search for missing girls: Talayah Rogers, 3, and Taliayh Rogers, 5

Chicago police are searching for two missing girls, ages 3 and 5, according to a community alert issued on Saturday.

The alert identified the girls as Talayah Rogers, 3, and Taliayh Rogers, 5, but did not specify where or when they went missing.

Chicago Police Department

Talayah is 3 ½ feet tall and 35 pounds, and was last seen wearing purple pants and black Nike gym shoes. She has black hair with braids and red beads.

Taliayh is 4 feet tall and 40 pounds, and was last seen wearing a purple shirt, pink leggings, and black Nike gym shoes. She has black hair with braids and blue beads.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call Area 2 special victims unit detectives at 312-747-8274.