Chicago police are searching for two missing girls, 3-year-old Talayah Rogers, and 5-year-old Taliayh Rogers.

Chicago police search for 2 missing girls Chicago police are searching for two missing girls, 3-year-old Talayah Rogers, and 5-year-old Taliayh Rogers.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On