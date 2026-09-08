Chicago officials discuss Little Village Mexican Independence parade, El Grito festival preparations

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and other city public safety officials will discuss plans today about two major events celebrating Mexican Independence Day this weekend.

El Grito music festival will be hosted in Grant Park all weekend, while the 26th Street Mexican Independence Parade will be held in Little Village on Sunday.

Thousands of people flock downtown for El Grito, which in 2024 led to street closures and lots of traffic downtown. Last year the festival was canceled because of concerns about immigration raids as the Trump Administration launched Operation Midway Blitz just the week before.

Little Village's Mexican Independence Parade did go on as planned last year, with no issue and much celebration, but some spectators said attendance was down because of fears regarding immigration raids and ICE detentions. While Operation Midway Blitz officially ended last November, many in Little Village say the neighborhood is still chilled by the enforcement, and that raids and deportations continue to this day.

This year's parade will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., starting at the Little Village Arch at 26th Street and Albany Avenue and continuing down to 26th and Kostner.