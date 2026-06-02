El Grito Festival returning in Chicago after being canceled over immigration raid worries last year

The Mexican Independence Day festival El Grito is returning to Grant Park this fall, after organizers called off last year's event because of concerns about immigration raids.

Organizers say the festival is returning this year with renewed energy and strengthened safety infrastructure.

"In 2026, we return — united. With the same corazón [heart], a stronger team, and pride in everything we've built together. We can't wait to celebrate with you again," organizers said on the festival website. "See you in Grant Park."

The festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13, and features musical performances, food, and cultural programming.

Last year, the festival was called off due to fears about immigration enforcement activity, right as the Operation Midway Blitz crackdown was about to begin.

Tickets for this year's festival are available on the El Grito festival website.