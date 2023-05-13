3 men from Chicago to be extradited in triple homicide in Los Angeles

Men from Chicago to be extradited in triple homicide in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBS) -- Three men from Chicago are awaiting extradition back to California – charged in a triple homicide outside a Los Angeles home back in January.

Two Chicago women and a Bolingbrook woman were killed in the "ambush-style" shooting, in which six others were injured.

Daries Stanford, 28, Dontae Williams, 22, and DeJean Thompkins, 28, were all arrested in the past few weeks, police said. Thompkins and Williams are both in custody in Chicago, while Stanford is in custody in New York. All are awaiting extradition.

A representative from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said the three suspects have all been charged with multiple counts of murder. In a rare move under Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, the office also filed special circumstance allegations in the case, which could lead to sentences of life in prison without parole.

Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook; and Destiny Sims, 26, of Chicago and formerly Buckeye, Arizona, were fatally shot in a parked car in the Beverly Crest section of Los Angeles in the early morning hours of Jan. 28, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Speaking at a news conference Friday morning, LAPD Capt. Jonathan Tippet, commander of the Robbery-Homicide Division, said the three women who died were not the intended targets of the gunmen, but were shot during an ambush style attack aimed at others.

"A group of young adults that had known each other growing up came out to Los Angeles in support of a Chicago rapper," Tippet said. "They rented a vacation rental, and on the night of the incident, while returning home from a night of bowling, an ambush-style attack occurred that left three people dead and four others shot. Two of those were in critical condition but thankfully survived."

He insisted that the three women who died "were not the intended targets" of the shooting.

Suspect Thompkins is also believed to be connected to the December killing of a man named Julian Bynum -- also from Chicago -- in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles, police said.