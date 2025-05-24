Chicago Memorial Day Parade pays tribute to nation's fallen military members

Chicago held its annual Memorial Day Parade and wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday in the Loop, paying tribute to the men and women who have been killed in the line of duty in the military.

"Together, we take a collective pause and remember those who have sacrificed their lives so that we can live in freedom," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

It was an annual reminder to reflect on service and sacrifice.

"Monday is Memorial Day, the day we remember and honor the more than one million Americans who have given their lives in military service," said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

Memorial Day weekend is a window into the everyday of a Gold Star mom like Jean Harris.

Her stepson, Sgt. Joshua William Harris, will forever be 21; killed in action in Afghanistan more than 16 years ago.

"He had, from a young age, a calling to be in the military. He was probably 8 or 9, and wanted a whole military uniform, and I had to search for that; every aspect – the hat, the top, the bottom," she said.

A Boy Scout who grew up to be a soldier, Sgt. Harris made his family proud.

"He was always bringing morale up. He was always making sure everybody's okay," his mother said.

Jean carries on Joshua's legacy by supporting fellow Gold Star Families as a survivor outreach services coordinator for the Army.

"I sit on the Chicago Memorial Day Committee, representing the Gold Stars, and making sure that this is honorable for them," she said.

Jean helped lay a wreath on Saturday at the eternal flame at Daley Plaza, and joined Gold Star Families of Illinois at the parade on State Street.

The annual parade features veteran groups, community organizations, school groups, marching bands and more, but the very first float honored Gold Star Families.

This weekend, it's everyone's duty to remember, but Memorial Day is every day for Jean.

"I do it because of him and to honor him," she said.