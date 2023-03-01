Watch CBS News
Politics

Chicago mayor's race: Breaking down candidate support by precinct

By Elliott Ramos

/ CBS Chicago

Here is a breakdown by precinct, showing where each candidate picked up their support in Tuesday's election for Chicago mayor.

Paul Vallas, the former Chicago Public Schools CEO, will advance to the mayoral runoff in Chicago in April, and will face off against Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, after Mayor Lori Lightfoot conceded.

It is the first time in 40 years, that an incumbent mayor was defeated after one term.  

First published on March 1, 2023 / 10:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.