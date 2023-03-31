Chicago mayoral candidates, Illinois congressional delegation react to indictment of former President Trump

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois members of Congress and both Chicago mayoral candidates reacted Thursday to the indictment of former President Donald Trump in New York.

A Manhattan grand jury investigating the circumstances surrounding a "hush money" payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 voted Thursday to indict former President Trump, making him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office confirmed the indictment in a statement on Thursday and said it had reached out to Trump's attorney to arrange his surrender. The specific charge or charges have not yet been made public and the indictment remains under seal. Bragg's office said more guidance would be provided "when the arraignment date is selected."

Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas released a statement calling for Mr. Trump to face accountability:

"This unprecedented and historic news begins the process of proving once and for all that no one is above the law and everyone must be held accountable for their actions. A grand jury has reviewed the evidence and found that a crime was committed by a former President — that is unprecedented and must be taken seriously. Donald Trump repeatedly and shamelessly violated the rules and norms that govern the Office of the President, cheapening the most widely respected elected position in the world and demeaning our democracy. He must be held accountable and I'm grateful the first step towards justice has been taken. "The threats of retribution and violence that have been made recently by Donald Trump are dangerous and irresponsible. Our nation is still grappling with the devastation of January 6th and just how close the peaceful transfer of power came to being cast aside, and we must always do whatever is necessary to protect the integrity of our democracy."

Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson tweeted, "Justice must be served," with a link to a New York Times story about the indictment.

Justice must be served. https://t.co/YwN029H9aE — Brandon Johnson (@Brandon4Chicago) March 30, 2023

In a thread, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) tweeted:

"While there are many unknowns, we know a few things to be true: "-The Manhattan District Attorney must be allowed to continue his investigation without interference. "-Any attempt to undermine this process is contrary to the rule of law; and political violence or threats of violence cannot be tolerated. "As this process continues, former President Trump should be afforded the due process protections that he is guaranteed by our Constitution, just like any other American. But no one is above the law – not even a former president."

U.S. Reps. Jesús "Chuy" García and Mike Quigley (D-Illinois) also each tweeted in part, "No one is above the law."

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-Illinois) simply tweted "Boom."

Casten also took House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) to task for calling the indictment "an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election."

You know nothing about the charges. But thank you for reminding us of your unredeemable cowardice. https://t.co/8reLbQEOec — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) March 31, 2023

"U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Illinois) wrote on Twitter: "A Grand Jury made up of everyday Americans from all different backgrounds concluded that there is enough evidence to indict former President Trump. It's time for the party of 'law and order' to get with the program. Nobody is above the law. Trump must now face the music."

Meanwhile, some Republican Illinois lawmakers had a far different reaction to the indictment.

Rep. Mike Bost (R-Illinois), who represents Southern Illinois, tweeted: "This indictment of President Trump today is absurd and has set an extremely dangerous precedent. Southern Illinoisans see through these partisan games. I am proud to stand with Donald Trump!"

This indictment of President Trump today is absurd and has set an extremely dangerous precedent. Southern Illinoisans see through these partisan games. I am proud to stand with Donald Trump! #Trump2024 — Mike Bost (@BostForCongress) March 30, 2023

Rep. Mary Miller, who represents a Central Illinois district, tweeted a news release reading in part, "The partisan Manhattan D.A. is leading a political witch hunt to punish Joe Biden's opponents."

In a statement responding to news of his indictment, the former president called it "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history," and accused Democrats of "weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States."

"The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump,' but now they've done the unthinkable — indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference," Mr. Trump said.