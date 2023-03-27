Chicago mayoral candidates backed by big names days before runoff

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some big names came out with endorsements in Chicago's runoff mayoral election. Sunday, Rev. Al Sharpton backed Brandon Johnson, while U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin came out in support of Paul Vallas.

With just nine days until Election Day, every public appearance, handshake, and in this case, endorsement becomes all the more critical for Johnson and Vallas. Both campaigns are hoping they can move the needle in their favor in these final days.

The Rev. Al Sharpton on Sunday threw his support behind Brandon Johnson at a rally at New Mount Pilgrim Church, calling him the only candidate who could lead the CIty of Chicago amid the current climate.

Sharpton also took a jab at the Vallas campaign and their attack ad where they used a clip from when Johnson appeard on Sharpton's show, explaining how he would defund the police.

"Brandon talked about that on my show and they try to put that on we are not defunding police. We are going to define the police," Sharpton said.

"We need to tell the truth," said Johnson. "It's about the very people who caused the mess they want to be back in charge of the mess that they created."

Johnson even hit the dance floor at another rally later in the day in Calumet Park.

Meantime, Vallas kept busy with another high profile endorsement, this one coming from state Senator Dick Durbin.

The two have worked together in a number of roles across the state over the past 40 years. It's that working relationship with results the senator says is proof that Vallas is the right guy for the job.

"The current levels of gun violence and crime require new action and community cooperation, fresh thinking in a police force with a renewed commitment. We need a leadership that will combine caring strength and innovative thinking," he said.

"What unites us as a city is a fundamental belief that public safety is a human right for everyone in the City of Chicago," said Vallas. .

Vallas ended his day at a campaign event in North Halsted, where LGBTQ voters rallied up support for the former Chicago Public Schools CEO.

Both candidates will be on hand Monday night at Lincoln United Methodist Church for a forum about the environment, where they are expected to take questions from residents who are concerned about corporations in the community that they say have been polluting their neighborhoods for decades.