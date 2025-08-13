Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson joins teamsters picket line at Mauser plant

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson joined more than 100 Mauser workers on the picket line Wednesday morning.

Mauser manufactures drums, cans, bottles and bulk containers.

The Teamsters Local 705 union has been on strike since June, demanding safety precautions, livable wages, guaranteed breaks and measures to prevent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from entering the workplace.

Johnson joined the workers around 7 a.m., saying he agrees Mauser needs to protect them.

"There have to be protections to ensure ICE agents do not get to run amok, to intimidate, to create fear, and to come in and destabilize our communities and our workplaces," he said.

Unionized workers also said they want better masks. They said they're exposed to toxic chemicals because of what they create every day.