Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson headed to Rome to talk to Pope Leo XIV

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was headed to Rome on Wednesday to meet with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican.

The mayor is expected to talk with the pope on Thursday.

This past Sunday at Peaches Restaurant, 4652 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Mayor Johnson said he plans to ask the pope how to accomplish their shared goals.

"As many people know, affordability is an issue around not just the country or around the globe — you know, how we treat the most vulnerable, the endless, illegal wars, right?" Mayor Johnson said Sunday. "There's so much work that we can do together to make sure that our collective humanity is protected."

Mayor Johnson said he plans to bring up voting rights, immigration rights, and workers' rights with the pope. The war of Iran is also expected to be addressed.

"We're going to really highlight ways in which the city of Chicago, Chicago is showing up, but really how mayors across the globe are showing up and how his leadership, and his pulpit can help shine a light on the places in the world where grievances are quite severe and have been ignored," the mayor said.

Johnson said he also plans to give the pope, who is a White Sox fan, a Cubs hat, because "the Cubbies need a blessing too."

The Cubs have now lost 10 games and are tied for last place in the NL Central Division.

Johnson will be in Rome through Saturday. World Business Chicago is funding the trip.

For CBS News Chicago, Vince Gerasole is right there in Rome for the meeting. Coverage of the mayor's papal visit will begin Wednesday afternoon on CBS News Chicago.