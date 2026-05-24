Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson prepares to speak with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson got a warm sendoff Sunday as he prepares for a trip to the Vatican.

Johnson greeted diners Sunday morning at Peaches Restaurant, at 4652 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in the Bronzeville community.

The mayor spoke with several local businesspeople and faith leaders about his upcoming meeting with Pope Leo XIV.

Johnson said he wants to speak to the pontiff about how best to accomplish their shared goals.

"Many people know affordability is an issue around not just the country or around the globe — you know, how we treat the most vulnerable, the endless, illegal wars, right?" Mayor Johnson said. "There's so much work that we can do together to make sure that our collective humanity is protected."

Johnson said he also plans to deliver the pope, who is a White Sox fan, a Cubs hat, because "the Cubbies need a blessing too." The Cubs have been on a losing streak latle.y

The Mayor's office previously said Johnson will travel to Rome and Vatican City from Tuesday, May 26, to Saturday, May 30, but did not specify when he is set to meet with the pope. The trip will be funded by World Business Chicago, a nonprofit economic development agency funded by the city and private donors.

Johnson proudly celebrated the selection of Pope Leo XIV – who was born Robert Prevost and raised on the South Side of Chicago and in south suburban Dolton – when he was first selected to lead the Catholic church, tweeting out, "Everything dope, including the pope, comes from Chicago!"

The mayor has been talking about a possible visit to Rome since.