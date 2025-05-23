Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson cuts ribbon on "Soul City West" corridor in Austin

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Department of Transportation celebrated the completion of a multi-million dollar transformation in the city's Austin neighborhood Friday.

Johnson and other officials cut the ribbon Friday morning on an $8.7 million streetscape improvement project on Chicago Ave. in Austin known as "Soul City West."

The project redesigned Chicago Ave. between Austin Blvd. and Central Ave. to create a safer and more walkable street. The improvements included wider sidewalks, new trees and landscaping along the avenue, better lighting, road resurfacing, bike lanes, high-visibility crosswalks, bus boarding islands, and safety and mobility enhancements.

There are two more phases of the project which will extend east to Cicero Ave.