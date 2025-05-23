Watch CBS News
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson cuts ribbon on "Soul City West" corridor in Austin

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Department of Transportation celebrated the completion of a multi-million dollar transformation in the city's Austin neighborhood Friday.

Johnson and other officials cut the ribbon Friday morning on an $8.7 million streetscape improvement project on Chicago Ave. in Austin known as "Soul City West."

The project redesigned Chicago Ave. between Austin Blvd. and Central Ave. to create a safer and more walkable street. The improvements included wider sidewalks, new trees and landscaping along the avenue, better lighting, road resurfacing, bike lanes, high-visibility crosswalks, bus boarding islands, and safety and mobility enhancements.

There are two more phases of the project which will extend east to Cicero Ave. 

