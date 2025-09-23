Chicago man sentenced to prison for armed robbery of mail carrier in West Town

A Chicago man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for robbing a United States Postal Service mail carrier at gunpoint.

Prosecutors said 54-year-old Richard Thompson confronted the letter carrier in the 900 block of North Francisco Avenue in November of 2023.

When the mail carrier saw Thompson approach she ducked back into her mail truck, but he followed her inside and blocked her exit. He pulled out a gun and demanded her Arrow Key, which opens USPS collection boxes, before running away.

Thompson was arrested in May 2024 and has been held in federal custody since. He pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison.